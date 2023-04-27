Day 3, Bureau Czar: We shall not abide laughter of this bureau nor derision of any of our agents.

Next on GP-SpanTV, day three ensues continued transparency in government by the Glove Puppet FBI bureau chief, Fuhrer, and Czar, in his series of press conferences conducted to showcase the bureau’s new Artificial Intelligence, “Truth Serum AI,” but in light of the events of the week, he returns with very strong language geared to squelch the notion that his press conference from Monday of this week was satirical, or meant as a joke.

Dandelion’s promoted as a food source is indeed dangerous misinformation and the bureau with its many agents embedded into big tech have scrubbed on Fauciabook of all referencing to dandelions as something nutritious or beneficial.