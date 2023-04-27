Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree to Terms on New Contract

The contentious standoff between the Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson has finally reached a resolution as the two sides agreed to a contract extension on Thursday, the team confirmed on Twitter.
