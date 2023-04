Forks Sports Highway – “Rodgers is a Jet, LaMar Reaches Deal, Live NFL Draft Results, Jimmy Buckets“

On today’s Forks Sports Highway we talk about Aaron Rodgers being traded to the Jets, LaMar signing with the Ravens, Jimmy Butler's amazing 56-point playoff performance, a ton of NBA and NHL playoff coverage, and live first-round NFL draft pick reactions!

All this and so much more in local, college, and pro sports!