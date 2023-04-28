Jerry Springer Show Featured Mayor Who Wrote Bad Checks for Hookers

If you are in public life, especially politics, NEVER pay for the services of a hooker with a bad check.

The Jerry Springer Show prominently featured one such person, a mayor, who made that unbelievably dumb mistake.

As a result of a hooker getting stiffed she had the documentation in the form of a bounced check to bring the local politician down.

However, the good news is that such a person despite being really stupid proved he could spring back into a new career on television with a show featuring weird people and wild scandals.

And it all started with a mayor giving a bad check to a hooker.