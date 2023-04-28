Jerry Springer Show Featured Mayor Who Wrote Bad Checks for Hookers
Jerry Springer Show Featured Mayor Who Wrote Bad Checks for Hookers

If you are in public life, especially politics, NEVER pay for the services of a hooker with a bad check.

The Jerry Springer Show prominently featured one such person, a mayor, who made that unbelievably dumb mistake.

As a result of a hooker getting stiffed she had the documentation in the form of a bounced check to bring the local politician down.

However, the good news is that such a person despite being really stupid proved he could spring back into a new career on television with a show featuring weird people and wild scandals.

And it all started with a mayor giving a bad check to a hooker.