Jerry Springer Show Featured Mayor Who Wrote Bad Checks for Hookers

If you are in public life, especially politics, NEVER pay for the services of a hooker with a bad check.
The Jerry Springer Show prominently featured one such person, a mayor, who made that unbelievably dumb mistake.
As a result of a hooker getting stiffed she had the documentation in the form of a bounced check to bring the local politician down.
However, the good news is that such a person despite being really stupid proved he could spring back into a new career on television with a show featuring weird people and wild scandals.
And it all started with a mayor giving a bad check to a hooker.