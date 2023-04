The Next Pandemic | Dr. Jason Dean - Ep. 20

Chiropractor, natural medical expert, and host of BraveTV.com, Dr. Jason Dean, comes on the show to talk about what we are likely to see in the next "plandemic" and the end game that the globalists are pursuing.

Also, I give my take on the Tucker Carlson situation and why I think what he said in his first video release last night might be one of the most important things he has ever said.