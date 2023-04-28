Biden Is A Puppet Of The Managerial Class: Vivek Ramaswamy

"I think it's a farce that Biden is actually the one running for president.
Nominally he is, but the essence of what's going on is this is the managerial class putting up their puppet, their stooge."
"I think it's a farce that Biden is actually the one running for president.
Nominally he is, but the essence of what's going on is this is the managerial class putting up their puppet, their stooge."
Presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called President Biden a "puppet" and "hollowed-out husk" while discussing..