Biden Is A Puppet Of The Managerial Class: Vivek Ramaswamy
Biden Is A Puppet Of The Managerial Class: Vivek Ramaswamy

&quot;I think it&apos;s a farce that Biden is actually the one running for president.

Nominally he is, but the essence of what&apos;s going on is this is the managerial class putting up their puppet, their stooge.&quot;