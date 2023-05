Ops-Core Mk1 Glasses *Performance Protective Eyewear*

One could make a pretty compelling argument about how important eyesight is.

To that end, when shooting, be it on the range or out in the field if your job requires it, protecting your eyes is paramount.

Best practice is to always make sure you have ballistic lenses when engaged in said activities.

Enter the Ops-Core Mk1 Performance Protective Eyewear by Gentex.