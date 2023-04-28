Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Design Preview in Studio

With the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, the legendary brand is presenting its first all-electric series model.

It is based on the technology of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ and combines it with the exclusivity of Maybach – in line with Karl Maybach’s maxim: “What is good must also be beautiful”.

The special exterior with an upright Mercedes star on the hood and a striking black panel front, which carries the specific Maybach radiator grille into the age of electromobility, ensures an unmistakable appearance.

The optional two-tone paintwork is also typical of the brand.

Thanks to exquisite materials, perfect craftsmanship and exclusive details, the spacious interior offers a holistic comfort experience with a cocooning effect.

With its consistent interpretation of Sophisticated Luxury, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV sets the new benchmark in the all-electric top-end luxury SUV segment.