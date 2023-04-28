CUPRA Tavascan in Blue Driving Video

The CUPRA Tavascan is the first hero of a new era for the challenger brand.

Derived directly from the Tavascan showcar unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019, where it was presented as “the brand’s dream”, it brings the disruptive and unique vision of an all-electric future to the market.

The CUPRA Tavascan takes the brand’s electrification journey in a new direction with an exponential impulse to create emotional vehicles that break conventional rules and deliver for a new generation of car lovers.

The CUPRA Tavascan brings together a fully electric SUV coupe that merges desirability and instantaneous performance.

The SUV coupe embodies CUPRA’s electrified vision while remaining faithful to the 2019 concept car.