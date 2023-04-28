Love, Bollywood Style: Aashiqui and the Drama of True Romance

Aashiqui is a story about true love, with all the drama and passion that entails.

The article or discussion may explore the plot of the film, which is likely to involve a love story between two characters from different backgrounds or with obstacles to overcome.

The title implies that the film may be characterized by exaggerated emotions, grand romantic gestures, and perhaps even some humor or self-awareness about the conventions of the genre.

The article or discussion may touch on the ways in which Aashiqui reflects cultural ideas about love and romance in India, as well as its enduring popularity among fans of Bollywood cinema.