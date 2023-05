Walker S03E17 It Writes Itself

Walker 3x17 "It Writes Itself" Season 3 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - ONE MORE TIME – It’s an exciting day for Liam (Keegan Allen), Stella (Violet Brinson) and the horse rescue as opening day is upon them!

Then the boys are off for a camping trip while the ladies plan a relaxing day at the spa...but nothing ever goes as planned.

Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (317).

Original airdate 5/4/2023.