Broken hearts create some of the worst pain in life.

If you’ve recently had your heart broken, or you know someone else who has, we hope the following quotes can provide some comfort.

Especially if you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day during a difficult time, it can be hard to take a step away from all the happy, romantic love that’s happening around you.

Use these quotes to know that life is all about ups and downs, even in love.