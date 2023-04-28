TEA LOVER

Mention the possibility of tea to a tea-lover, and watch them brighten up or take a pause even in their most frenzied state of mind.

Tell two strangers that they both love tea and there seems to fly a spark of understanding between them.

Tea means a lot of things to a lot of people.

It is a luxury to be able to sit in peace and create unique memories with yourself or others, all while sipping tea.

It’s something that tea lovers like us can talk about every day, fondly.

No wonder there are public figures, books and movie dialogues that state their deep love for this beverage in tender ways, with the most heartfelt to the funniest tea quotes.