Police officers form human chain to rescue woman from car in flooded ford

Dramatic body-cam footage shows police officers forming a human chain to save the life of a woman who became trapped inside her car in a flooded ford.

Police received a 999 call on Tuesday morning (25/4) reporting a female motorist was stuck in the water between Pershore and Drakes Broughton, Worcs.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the vehicle at least ten metres downstream and almost completely submerged underwater.

Quick-thinking cops waded into the water and smashed the driver's window while trying to keep the frightened woman calm.