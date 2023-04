Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence Since Fox News Exit

Tucker Carlson is speaking out for the first time since his firing from Fox News.

In a two-minute Twitter video, he casts himself as a truth-teller silenced by those in power.

"When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful," Carlson says.

"At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker." It comes as Fox News bosses allegedly have a video of Carlson making derogatory comments about women.