Tagraa Wazifa | Most Best Easy Sunnat Wazifa | Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza | Supreme Muslims

Tagraa Wazifa | Most Best Easy Sunnat Wazifa | Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

"Tagraa Wazifa" is a term in Urdu language that refers to a specific type of Sunnah prayer that is believed to be beneficial for a variety of purposes, such as seeking blessings, protection, or forgiveness from God.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, a Pakistani Islamic scholar, has highlighted this Sunnah prayer and promoted it as an easy and effective way to gain the pleasure of God.

He emphasizes the importance of following the Sunnah practices of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ in order to lead a fulfilling and righteous life.

The video on "Tagraa Wazifa" is part of his efforts to educate and guide Muslims in practicing their faith in accordance with the teachings of Islam.