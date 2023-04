Neeraj Chopra tweets in support of protesting wrestlers, calls for impartial probe | Oneindia News

India’s top wrestlers who are protesting against the WFI president have found support in Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj wrote on Twitter in support of the protesting wrestlers.

#NeerajChopra #WFI #Wrestlersprotest ~PR.150~HT.99~