Bryan Knickerbocker 2023 Return Interview

We have a great guest making his fifth appearance on SCR!

Bryan Knickerbocker is an awesome drummer and a good friend of the show.

This year, Bryan has been working very hard putting together The Amalgamation Project.

In this interview, Bryan and Matthew discuss how The Amalgamation Project came about, the concept of The Amalgamation Project, the challenges Bryan has faced with The Amalgamation Project, the live show taking place on August 26th at The Deisel Concert Lounge, and so much more!

SCR and Matthew Thomas would like to Thank Bryan for the great interview.