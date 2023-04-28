Disney's Wish Movie

Disney's Wish Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In WISH, Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose), a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force -- a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe -- the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico (Chris Pine) -- to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Directed by Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk release date November 22, 2023 (in theaters)