Calgary Expo starts Thursday

Calgary Expo is a yearly event that celebrates comic books, fantasy, sci-fi, and fandom culture.

One of the most striking features of the Calgary Expo is the abundance of people dressed up in cosplay, imitating their favourite characters from movies, TV shows, video games, and comics.

The level of dedication and creativity that these cosplayers display is simply impressive, with some costumes looking like they came straight from a movie set.