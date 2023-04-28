Ukraine's Uman hit by deadly Russian strike

Emergency workers fight a fire in a residential building in Uman, south of Kyiv, where deadly Russian missile strikes killed at least 10 people, according to regional officials.
Almost all of the 23 victims of the attack on Friday died when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in Uman. Ukrainian..
On 28th April, a deadly Russian air strike hit an apartment building in Ukraine.