WakeUp Daily Devotional | What to do When You Feel Life Closing in | Isaiah 40:29-31

Sometimes you feel like you don't have any strength left to keep going.

God increases your strength.

You feel tired.

You can't turn to the world's system to get energized.

It won't work-you won't find rest.

Don't grow weary.

God gives us strength.

There is a promise attached to the weariness you feel.

Don't give up.

God will be strong where you are weak.

Trust God, he wont let you down!