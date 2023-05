Hillsborough County School District hosting job fair Saturday to hire more than 100 school bus drivers

The Hillsborough County School District is hosting a job fair on Saturday for school bus drivers.

April 29 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

9455 Harney Road, Thonotosassa Driver positions have a starting pay of $16.04 an hour “We’re looking for drivers, looking for people who love to be around kids and want to make an impact in our community,” said Jim Beekman, General Manager of Transportation for the Hillsborough County Schools.