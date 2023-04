Donkeys Can’t Stop Smiling When Woman Hugs Them | Furry Buddies

Victoria works for Long Hopes Donkey Shelter.

They started rescuing donkeys because nobody did it, and they specialize in senior donkeys.

The donkey’s are usually pretty nervous of the humans at first, but once they start to see how gentle and caring they are, they settle in perfectly.

They love getting scratches and love getting human hugs.

All the donkeys that are a part of Long Hopes Donkey’s live amazing and happy lives.