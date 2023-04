Why the Filament Sensor is Important and what they do. 3D Printer CR 6 Max. Filament Out Sensor

Here's Kevin's fifth video in his series in helps and tips regarding 3-D printing!

Today, Kevin talks about the filament sensor, and why it's extremely useful for safe 3-D printing.

His Creality CR-6 Max printer comes with a sensor automatically built in, but not all 3-D printers do, and it's recommend you add one if it's not there.