3 Teens Arrested in Connection With Rock-Throwing Incident Which Resulted in the Death of a Motorist

Recently a Colorado woman, 20-year-old Alexa Bartell, was killed after a group of teens threw a large rock through her windshield.

Bartell then crashed her car and now police say, not only did the teens who threw the rock do nothing to help her, they also took photos of the wrecked vehicle as a memento of the incident.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.