Jiah Khan's mother reacts to Sooraj Pancholi acquittal

A Mumbai Special CBI Court on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in the sensational Jiah Khan death case, in which he was charged with abetment to suicide.
#soorajpancholi #rabiakhan
Sooraj Pancholi reacts after being acquitted in the abutment to suicide charge in Jiah Khan's death case. Trigger warning: This..
Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah`s mother Rabia Khan alleged..