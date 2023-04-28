One Year through the Bible with Morning Prayer. Day 240

We are on a one year journey of reading through the Bible using the original canon of 73 books along with Morning Prayer using the Celtic Hours of Bangor.

Broadcasting live from the New Pergamos in the land where the seat of the Satan resides.

Where almost the totality of the government and what appears to be the majority of the church adhere to the doctrine of Balaam.

We are attempting to shine the true Light of our Lord and Savior: Jesus the Christ into the world.

We adhere to the teachings from the undivided, Ancient, One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church.

Our Lord Jesus the Christ Himself stated; if they receive you they receive Me, if they reject you they reject Me: JESUS the CHRIST and you will bring curses and fire down on your soul on that Great Day of the Lord if you do not repent.

