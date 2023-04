GAME 1 PREVIEW: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays. April 28th, 2023.

The Seattle Mariners travel back to Rogers Centre for the first time since eliminating them from the playoffs.

Luis Castillo is on the hill against Alek Manoah.

Game time is 7:07PM EST.

Luis Castillo has held probable Blue Jays bats to a .171avg in 41ABS.

Manoah has held probable Seattle batters to a .154avg in just 13 ABS.