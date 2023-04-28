Top 3 Risks for Employers on World Day for Safety & Health At Work

April 28 is World Day for Safety and Health at Work, a day meant to stress the importance of workplace safety.

PR Newswire recently spoke with Alan Price, the CEO of BrightHR, on the top three risks in the workplace and tips for employers.

Risk #1: New and expectant mothers, Identify potential hazards that include physical, biological, mental and social risks.

Evaluate hazards and take steps to minimize the risks posed to pregnant workers.

Once you've taken these steps you must record your findings and share them with the employee.

Then make any necessary adjustments such as changes to working environments, shift patterns, or finding suitable alternative work, Alan Price, CEO of BrightHR, via PRNewsWire.

Risk #2: Slipping, tripping or falling, According to Price, identifying potential hazards is the first step.

Software that records potential hazards can reduce accidents and offer an accurate record to avoid disputes or claims. Risk #3: Fire Hazards, When it comes to the risk of fire, Price suggests following procedures, conducting risk assessments and maintaining accurate records.

If an accident happens and you haven't done everything possible to prevent it, then you could be liable.

If in doubt, seek advice to ensure safety and compliance, Alan Price, CEO of BrightHR, via PRNewsWire.

As an employer it is your legal duty to do everything in your power to prevent employees from getting hurt at work.

Not only to protect staff from injury but also to avoid penalties, failed inspections, and damage to your company's reputation, Alan Price, CEO of BrightHR, via PRNewsWire