Tree Planting Tips for Arbor Day 2023

This year, Arbor Day in the United States falls on April 28.

An estimated one million trees are planted on Arbor Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and conserving trees.

House Digest reports that approximately 42 million trees are cut down every day, equalling more than 15 billion trees a year.

The rate of global deforestation makes it critically important to offset this incredible loss by planting more trees.

House Digest recently offered readers some tips for successful tree planting.

Find the right spot for the right tree, taking into account soil quality, available space, possible obstructions and access to rainfall.

Think about what purpose you want your tree to serve.

Will it beautify a park, provide shade for people or a home for squirrels and birds?.

Planting a bare-root tree requires soaking the roots for three to six hours before planting your tree at its required depth, which varies from tree to tree.

House Digest recommends avoiding fertilizers and soil additives.

Planting a containerized tree follows a similar process, but it does not require you to soak the roots and needs a slightly more shallow hole than a bare-root tree