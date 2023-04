CLASS #172: Sharkey Should be in the House, and Joe Should Be TOTALLY OFF THE CHAIN

Today is the last day before we change the show's format and things are going to be...'different.' Charlie is bringing Joe a box of doughnuts.

Sharky is coming in to 'interview' Joe.

And Joe is going to take off ALL his filters and give us a peak at what really goes on inside his head; at the stuff he does not normally share with us.

This may well will become the second show that "Shall Not Be Revisited." Tune in to find out.