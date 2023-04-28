Why AI is incredibly smart -- and shockingly stupid | Yejin Choi

Computer scientist Yejin Choi is here to demystify the current state of massive artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, highlighting three key problems with cutting-edge large language models (including some funny instances of them failing at basic commonsense reasoning.) She welcomes us into a new era in which AI is becoming almost like a new intellectual species -- and identifies the benefits of building smaller AI systems trained on human norms and values.

(Followed by a Q&A with head of TED Chris Anderson)