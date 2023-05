Keys 2 Life EP21: Dr. Bruce Fong, DO, HMD pt. 2 | EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT IGF-1

Dr. Bruce Fong was introduced to natural medicine and homeopathic medicine as a young child and continues with that tradition today.

He has followed in the family footsteps of medicine and is rooted in the belief that we must heal and prevent human disease and suffering.

Optimal health may be achieved by determining and remedying the root cause of illness.