LFA 4.28.23 @11am: CCP FUNNELED MILLIONS TO OBAMA!!

Trump is back on his 2016 game!

- Biden/Harris kickoff with only 1800 people watching - AZ Rep Stephanie Stahl Hamilton forced to apologize - Whistleblower of Biden crime family disappears - DOJ fights to keep testimony of Miles Guo silent that exposes Obama for taking millions from the CCP - IRS plans to send agents with guns - Planned Parenthood killed 375K babies in 2022 - Abortion ban rejected in SC - Disney admits in cartoons what they have done for decades - Media silent on black mass shooting - Is Steven Crowder guilty of spousal abuse?

- Mama bears are rising up at girls bathrooms!