MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 4.28.23 @12PM: TRUMP WINNING BIG IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, DESANTIS HAS PUBLIC MELTDOWN!

Trump mocks Biden in hilarious fashion- Desantis has an epic melt down- Trump reveals new policy positions- HHS Whistleblower exposes Govt role in human trafficking- US Banking system headed toward collapse- Economic recession now looming?- Trump, RFK Jr. and handling COVID pushers in 2023- Trans propose jail time for mis-gendering- MikeCrispi.com for more!