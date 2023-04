US band Metallica launches M72 world tour in Amsterdam

US band Metallica launches its M72 world tour at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, drawing fans from across the globe for their first concert.

The tour will feature “No Repeat Weekends” with different setlists and support line-ups for each of the two nights in the 22 cities it visits.

"There's nothing better" says one fan outside the stadium, while another from Australia adds that he has been to over 70 of their shows in 20 countries.