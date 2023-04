Pensioner avoids jail for threatening professional drone pilot with gun over fears he was filming his wife sunbathing in their g

Michael Edwards, 72, was caught wielding the weapon on video as he rushed out of his home in a rage to confront his victim.

A court heard videographer Daine Gooden, of Swindon, Wilts., was innocently filming a neighbour's home from the sky for an estate agent listing on 22 August last year..

But he was left shocked when Edwards began shouting and swearing at him while armed with a black realistic-looking pistol.