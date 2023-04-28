Contempt Hearing! Mom refuses Dad visitation, Dads Attorney asking for jail time! #trending #court

I feel bad for the dad.

Given the amount of time and money he has spent knowing the mom has no job suggests his only goal in all this is getting time with his daughter.

The mom contradicted herself so many times that it became clear she was not truthful.

I loved the “I had no idea he was bringing her back until he showed up at my door” comment and nd then 15 seconds later she is talking about their phone conversation before he dropped her off.

She caught herself and started damage control by saying oh but he didn’t call until he was already there.

I think the “this is my livelihood comment was a slip as well.

She is well spoken and I don’t believe she was confused about the definition!