PS5 Scores Highest Q1 Console Sales in Sony's History

Sony's PS5 reached the company's highest-ever number of console sales in Q1, with over 6.3 million units sold.

'Forbes' reports that the stellar Q1 results seem to suggest that supply issues have now been resolved.

The first two years of the PS5's lifespan were hindered by widespread shortages that impacted Sony's overall sales of the console.

The big Q1 results reportedly bring total PS5 sales to 38.4 million.

'Forbes' points out that Sony didn't even have any big "system selling" releases in Q1 to help drive sales.

Meanwhile, sales for the Nintendo Switch, with 122.55 million units sold since being released in 2017, have begun to dwindle amid calls for updated hardware.

As for Microsoft's Xbox, despite positive overall gaming revenue, hardware sales were reportedly down 30%.

'Forbes' reports that the PS5 may be on track to outpace the PS4, which is currently the fifth best-selling console of all time.

Sony has yet to reveal future hardware plans that could come in the form of a PS5 Pro or PS5 Slim.

Adding to Sony's potential momentum are a number of upcoming PS5 exclusive releases from Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch and Insomniac.

