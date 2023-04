WRONGTHINK 4.28.23 @3pm: FOREIGN POLICY WILL MAKE OR BREAK 2024

LISTENING TO TRUMP SPEAK YESTERDAY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, HE COVERED A VARIETY OF ISSUES, BUT HE SEEMED TO REALLY FOCUS ON THE WAY THE WORLD SEES AMERICA.

JOE BIDEN HAS CREATED A SITUATION IN WHICH THE UNITED STATES IS NO LONGER FEARED BY FOREIGN ADVERSARIES, WE ARE MOCKED.

THE ONLY WAY TO SAVE THIS COUNTRY IS BY ELECTING SOMEONE WHO WILL ACTIVELY WORK TO REGAIN THE WORLD’S RESPECT.

BUT THE 2024 PRIMARY RACE IS RIDDLED WITH GLOBALISTS WHO WILL AT BEST - DO NOTHING TO REPAIR THE DAMAGE, AND AT WORST - INCH US CLOSER TO WORLD WAR III.

TODAY, WE’LL EXPOSE WHO THE TOP CANDIDATES (BESIDES TRUMP) ARE REALLY WORKING FOR.