China's Thrilling Suspension Bridge.

Take a breathtaking journey across the Qiaozhai suspension bridge in China, one of the longest and highest pedestrian bridges in the world.

With its impressive span of 1,000 feet and height of 636 feet, this bridge offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

Watch as visitors cross the bridge, braving the swaying and bouncing that comes with being suspended hundreds of feet in the air.