Top 30 Most Insane World Records Of All Time

Do you know what it takes to get into the Guinness Book of Records and add your name to the list of the most powerful and strange people?

More than 4,000 records are added to the book each year.

People have been honing their skills for years to become the best of the best, doing incredible experiments... some of which are beyond the limits of the average person's capabilities.

In addition, many record holders have extraordinary abilities and rare features on their bodies.

Many of them dare to do dangerous and fantastic experiments for the desire to become famous.

In this video, you will see the most incredible recordings of recent times.

We are sure it will impress you!

Please do not repeat what you see on the screen!