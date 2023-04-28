Megha-thon Meghan Walsh & Rescue The Fosters #BetterWays Take Over

Please tune in LIVE BROADCAST TONIGHT 6-9pm with Meghan Walsh.

Meghan has been speaking out and giving facts and proof about Child Protective Services and her father John Walsh's involvement in all aspects of government.

Tonight we allow Meghan Walsh and her Department of Family and Children's Services advocate Sylvia Beachy to take over Patriots Perspective.

Christi Tasker will be trying to call in the show.

Tune in LIVE to ask questions and PLEASE CONSIDER GIVING TO SUPPORT MEGHAN'S LEGAL FUND.

Her legal expenses are beyond astronomical and have been verified by Patriots Perspective.

Please do NOT wait until it's your family enduring the natzi-style system called Child Protective Services.

Child Protective Services utilizes social security money to separate children from their families often using "services" provided by healthcare providers and court systems already fined by the very States that fund CPS.