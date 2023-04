Ancient Evil: Sodom and Gomorrah - Quirks of Creation Episode 4

In ancient Biblical times, the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah had fallen into such evil depravity that God smote them by raining fire down from Heaven.

While this is a story we often hear told in Sunday School, is there any archeological evidence to corroborate its existence?

Do we know where Sodom and Gomorrah once stood?

What can geology tell us about the history of this depraved land?

Join us this week for a special episode of Quirks of Creation as we delve into Biblical history