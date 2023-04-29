Guitar Legend Heart's Nancy Wilson Releases Solo Album, Embarks on Tour, and Gives Back to New Talent With Her Own Management Co

She's one of the greatest rock guitarists of our time, a four-time Grammy nominee, a Rock Hall of Fame legend, and one of this year's Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees.

Singer, songwriter Nancy Wilson shot to fame with her sister, Ann, and their Seattle band Heart in the early '70s.

She recorded 16 albums, sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, and had countless chart-topping hits over the years.

Revered by many, including her peers, as one of the greatest guitar players of all time, she single, well double-handedly, gave birth to what later became known as grunge in the early '90s Seattle scene; that wildly dissonant (as she calls it) melody, filled with flat chords.

Give the 1978 song 'Mistral Wind' a listen and you'll hear it immediately.

She recently released her first solo album, You and Me , with 12 tracks, including back-ups from Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, and the late, great Taylor Hawkins.

It also includes a tribute to her friend, Eddie Van Halen, whose 2020 loss looms large still.

She also released a tribute song to Hawkins entitled 'Amigo Amiga" which she started writing a few days after his passing.

All proceeds from the release of the single benefit MusiCares, an initiative that offers personal support to the music community.

We were fortunate to have her stop by the LifeMinute studios and hear all about it, get to celebrate her birthday, play us an acoustic set and tell us everything else she's been up to; including touring with her band, a brand new management company; called Roadcase, and hopes of a possible Heart reunion.

At 69 years young, the soon to be grandmother, is absolutely stunning, and we cover that too.

This is a LifeMinute with the one and only Nancy Wilson.