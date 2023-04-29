Interview 453 with Heather Fair

Heather Fair is a protector of the most vulnerable & innocent, a voice for the voiceless, she fights those unseen forces who do things in the dark most of society cannot even fathom.

She has been homeschooling her son for 4 years, since before the plandemic.

She’s recently attended the Indiana homeschool conference and learned of some amazing tools to truly unschool herself and her children, & to foster and follow her child’s true interests and passions to help guide them to a life that will fulfill them, bring joy to the world, and create ripple effects of positive change.

She has also dedicated the past 2 years to learning about herbs & plant medicine, tinctures, holistic health, and homeopathy.