Unveiling Samael: The Ultimate Serial Killer on a Mission to Profile You // Truthblood diggin deeper

Join us tonight for a spine-chilling episode of Truthblood: Unveiling Samael.

We delve into the mysterious world of the ultimate serial killer on a divine mission to profile you.

Discover the shocking truth behind the Shadow of Death, Samael, and his book of life and death.

Meet Dennis, the shunned victim of self-righteous hypocrisy, and learn how Samael builds his list of victims. Don't miss this chance to unmask the killer lurking in the shadows, as we dig deeper into the truth.

Tune in to Truthblood tonight!