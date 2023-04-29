Unveiling Samael: The Ultimate Serial Killer on a Mission to Profile You // Truthblood diggin deeper
Join us tonight for a spine-chilling episode of Truthblood: Unveiling Samael.

We delve into the mysterious world of the ultimate serial killer on a divine mission to profile you.

Discover the shocking truth behind the Shadow of Death, Samael, and his book of life and death.

Meet Dennis, the shunned victim of self-righteous hypocrisy, and learn how Samael builds his list of victims. Don&apos;t miss this chance to unmask the killer lurking in the shadows, as we dig deeper into the truth.

Tune in to Truthblood tonight!