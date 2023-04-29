The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future Movie

The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A choir of creatures introduces a world delicately constructed by fantasy, mystery, and magical realism in Francisca Alegría’s poignant and stunning debut feature.

It begins in a river in the south of Chile where fish are dying due to pollution from a nearby factory.

Amid their floating bodies, long-deceased Magdalena (Mia Maestro) bubbles up to the surface gasping for air, bringing with her old wounds and a wave of family secrets.

This shocking return sends her widowed husband into turmoil and prompts their daughter Cecilia (Leonor Varela) to return home to the family’s dairy farm with her own children.

Magdalena’s presence reverberates among her family, instigating fits of laughter and despair in equal measure with all but Cecilia’s eldest child, who finds much-needed comfort in their grandmother’s love and unconditional understanding during a time of transition.

A lyrical rumination on family, nature, renewal, and resurrection, The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future is an ambitious proposal for acceptance and healing, suggesting that the dead return when they are most needed.

Director Francisca Alegria Writers Francisca Alegria, Manuela Infante, Fernanda Urrejola Actors Leonor Varela, Mía Maestro , Enzo Ferrada Rosati, Benjamin Soto, Alfredo Castro , Marcial Tagle, Luis Dubó Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 33 minutes