I’m Depressed Because I Can’t Attract Women

You're depressed because your attention is on the wrong things.

Focusing on being without will only make you more miserable.

Instead, simply accept that most men will go without women for substantial portions of their lives and consistently make the choice to focus on how you can continue to improve as a man.

You must also understand that you don't "deserve" or are "owed" a woman's company because you're in the process of becoming or have made yourself into what the world would deem an incredible man.

In time, you will be rewarded for your commitment, sacrifice, and discipline, but that reward won't appear as an ocean of submissive women.

No matter what you become as a man, you will always have to work in some way to gain and retain the attraction of the women you want in your life.

There's no magic formula to it, no shortcut to it, and definitely no way to pay for it, at least not in the long run.